Prototype for 2019 Honda Insight Will Be Present at the 2018 North American International Auto Show

Jan. 15 expected to be the exact date of the new Insight's world debut

Honda official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Honda Insight.

The 2019 Honda Insight is expected to be officially launched later this year, though car enthusiasts will not have to wait until then to get a good look at this new automobile.

Announced previously by Honda, the car will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

To be more specific, a prototype of the Insight is expected to be shown off on Jan. 15 at the aforementioned event.

As MotorAuthority noted, even though a prototype will be showcased at the event, it will still represent the final design that the people over at Honda are going for.

The new offering from Honda is a five-seater sedan which the company notes is "positioned above the Civic" in their passenger car lineup.

It will also feature Honda's two-motor hybrid system. The presence of that system is expected to allow the Insight to offer fuel economy that is "competitive" with what typical compact hybrids provide. The aforementioned MotorAuthority report noted that the car was specifically going to offer an EPA-rated fuel economy of 50 mpg combined or something even better than that, according to the people at Honda.

Some other notable features of the 2019 Honda Insight include a system that can provide support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wi-Fi capability is also built into it, which should help keep passengers entertained during those long drives.

According to ConsumerReports.org, the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features is also going to be commonplace with the Insight. Its LaneWatch system is expected to be provided on EX trims and above.

Following the world debut of the new Honda Insight at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 15, car lovers can expect its official launch to take place sometime in the summer.

More news about the 2019 Honda Insight should be made available in the near future.