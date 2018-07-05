PS Food Mart Official Website Facade of a PS Food Mart branch in Michigan where a mother with child on life support almost lost her job.

A convenience store manager was fired after turning down an employee's request to take some time off to care for her son on life support and demanded that she show up for work or end up losing her job.

On Sunday, Crystal Reynolds Fisher from Michigan shared a screenshot of her text conversation with her manager who was only referred to as Dawn. Based on their exchange, Fisher was telling Dawn that she still cannot return to work because her son is still on life support 48 hours before her next shift for the Albion, Michigan branch of PS Food Mart.

According to Daily Mail, Fisher's son Jason is suspected to have cellulitis sepsis and had to be put on life-support on Saturday, June 30.

Dawn's reply surprised Fisher and thousands of netizens who read their exchange. The manager said that if she will not be at work on her scheduled shift, it means that she already quit her job.

Fisher replied back that she was not asking to quit, but Dawn refused to give her the time off.

"There is no reason you can't work and I will not tolerate drama. End of conversation. If you aren't there to work your shift tomorrow then I take that as you've quit," the manager said in her response.

The Michigan-based woman told her manager that she will take the issue to corporate, but the latter did not budge and even gave her the numbers to call. This prompted Fisher to post their message exchange on social media due to her frustration.

The post garnered 49,000 reactions on Facebook and was shared more than 87,400 times. It also reached the management at the Folk Oil Company, owners of the PS Food Mart.

Upon their internal investigation, the people from the Folk Oil Company learned that the manager mishandled Fisher's request for some time off and they apologize for the lack of compassion.

"As a result of this finding, we took quick action and that manager is no longer employed by PS Food Mart. We have also reaffirmed to our employee that she will be able to take all the time off that she needs during this difficult period," the company stated on their post at PS Food Mart's Facebook page.