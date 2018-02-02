PS Plus February 2018 News: 'Knack' and 'Rime' Headline Lineup of Free Games

Sony PlayStation Promotional gameplay still from "Knack"

Sony PlayStation has revealed a new list of free games for PS Plus subscribers for the month of February headlined by "Knack" and "Rime."

Originally released in 2013, "Knack" mainly features hand-to-hand combat gameplay in a platformer format. In the game, players are tasked to guide the titular protagonist across lengthy levels to beat an array of opponents such as humans, robots, and vehicles. Apart from fighting their way through the stages, they will also encounter puzzles and hidden treasures that will reward them with upgrades.

"Rime," on the other hand, is a more recent game since it was released just last year. The main objective is to help an unnamed young character survive in an uninhabited island. However, "Rime" is categorized as an adventure-puzzle video game because the players' task is to solve problems based on the environment and situations they are in.

Both "Knack" and "Rime" are available on PS4.

PS3 players also get two free games this month, and these are the platformer "Spelunker HD" and and role-playing game "Mugen Souls Z."

As the title suggests, "Spelunker HD" is a visually-remastered release of the same title game originally launched in 1985 for the NES console. "Spelunker HD" is set inside a cave which players will need to walk through while being cautious and not letting their oxygen levels drop. Meanwhile, "Mugen Souls Z" mainly revolves around the character Chou-Chou whose goal is to own the entire universe.

PS Plus subscribers with PS Vita also get to play two free games this month, namely "Grand Kingdom" and "Exile's End."

"Grand Kingdom" was released in 2015 and is known for its tactical role-playing gameplay. The main task is to guide an army of mercenaries in turn-based battles using weapons as well as magical spells.

Though released in 2015, "Exile's End" is considerably a nostalgic game that has the format of classic Commodore 64 titles.

Apart from the listed games, PS Plus members with PS VR can continue playing "Starblood Arena" for free until March 6.