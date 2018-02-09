PS Plus Games for February 2018: 'Knack,' 'Rime' Headline This Month's List of Free Titles

PlayStation A promotional image for PlayStation Plus

A new selection of free PlayStation Plus games is coming soon. Earlier this week, Sony announced the new games coming to PS4, PS4 and PS Vita for the month of February, including some of the most exciting titles like "Knack" and "Rime."

Starting last Feb. 6, the platforming beat-'em-up game "Knack" was made available for free to PS4 owners. Developed by SIE Japan Studio and published by Sony, the game follows Knack and his allies as they try to stop the evil plans of the game's antagonist. Although the game came under fire upon its release due to its level of difficulty, it was widely praised for its original concept and ideas.

Aside from "Knack," "Rime" is also now available for free on the PS4. Developed by Tequila Works, this video game is an adventure-puzzle video game released for Microsoft Windows, PS4 and Xbox One last year, and it follows a boy as he searches for an enigmatic island.

Sony is also offering to PS3 owners this month platform video games "Spelunker HD" and "Mugen Souls Z." In "Spelunker HD," the player's goal is to get to the treasure that is located at the bottom of the cave. Set in a colossal cavern, he needs to find his way to its bottom and unearth the treasure there in order to win the game. Meanwhile, "Mugen Souls Z" is an S-RPG that is popular for its godly action and adventure.

Meanwhile, PS Vita players will now be able to download "Exile's End" and "Grand Kingdom" for free. "Exile's End" is an action-adventure game that requires the player to use his wits and weapons to unearth an ancient mystery and be redeemed. On the other hand, "Grand Kingdom" is a tactical RPG where players engage in turn-based battles, commanding mercenaries to attack using their own weapons. The game is also available for PS4.

As a freebie, PS Plus subscribers can also get now the PSVR exclusive "Starblood Arena" for less.

These games are available for free until March 6.