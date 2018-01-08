PS Plus January 2018 Free Games Include 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' and 'Batman: The Telltale Series'

Sony "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Batman: The Talltale Series" headline the first PS Plus lineup of 2018.

Sony has unveiled the PS4 PS Plus free games for this month, and the list promises nothing less than a fun and exciting gaming month for PS Plus subscribers. This month's allotment of free PS Plus games is already out on the PlayStation Store, so subscribers can expect a price drop in some of their favorite titles.

Starting this month, subscribers can get "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Batman: The Telltale Series" for free from the PS Store.

This month's top freebie is "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," a dystopian cyberpunk role-playing game (RPG) that puts the player in the shoes of Adam Jensen. In the game, he needs to catch a group of terrorists either by playing a sneaky detective or an avant-garde killing machine.

Another big title that Sony is offering this month is the first season of "Batman: The Telltale Series." In this game, the players find themselves in the shoes of either Bruce Wayne or the Caped Crusader as the character gets caught up in difficult situations. In this game, the player needs to make tough decisions, where one wrong choice can tremendously change his relationships and the overall story of the game.

Other titles that are available for free this month are "That's You!," "StarBlood Arena," "Uncanny Valley" and "Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness." "StarBlood Arena" requires PlayStation VR while "Uncanny Valley" and "Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness" are available for both PS Vita and PS4.

Last week, it was confirmed that Sony was offering "Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness" as a PS Vita and PS4 Cross-Buy title despite traditionally being sold separately. However, only PS Plus subscribers in the US can avail of the game for free on both consoles. In the UK, the game is available for free on PS Vita but not PS4.

For PS3 owners, free games this month include "Sacred 3" and "Book of Unwritten Tales 2."

All January free games are now available on the PlayStation Store.