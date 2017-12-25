PS Plus January 2018 Free Games: Leak Reveals Lineup, Includes Telltale Title, 'Deus Ex' Installment

(Photo: Telltale Games) A screenshot from "Batman: The Telltale Series."

Following the announcement of the Xbox Games with Gold free games for the start of the year, the titles Sony will offer its PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscribers appear to have been leaked. If this leak is anything to go by, members of the program are in for a treat.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) players can start things off with an adventure as the Caped Crusader with "Batman: The Telltale Series," the first season of the episodic point-and-click graphic adventure by Telltale Games based on the Dark Knight.

Released only last year, this purported PS Plus freebie not only allows players to step into the shoes of Batman himself, but also into the "fractured psyche" of his alter ego Bruce Wayne as he grapples with the consequences of being the Dark Knight.

This game includes five episodes titled "Realm of Shadows," "Children of Arkham," "New World Order," "Guardian of Gotham" and "City of Light."

Also reportedly coming to the PS Plus program for free is "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," the latest installment of the popular action role-playing stealth video game series.

While the game was not as popular as its predecessor and was criticized for the use of microtransactions, it still enjoyed overall positive reviews and is deemed a fun ride.

The leaked image also reveals that PS Plus members will finally get to enjoy "That's You," in which players take a "journey of self-discovery" with up to five friends or family members by trading funny questions, texting games and drawing challenges.

It is currently offered this month to PS Plus members in Europe, but it looks like more subscribers of the game will be able to get it for free at the start of the year.

This lineup is yet to be confirmed by Sony, but it won't be long before the studio makes an announcement. If it is anything to go by, the company seems to have exciting stuff for PS Plus folks.