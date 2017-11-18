PS Plus November 2017 News: The Free Games and Deals Currently Available to Subscribers

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC A promotional photo of PlayStation Plus

Monthly bonuses in the forms of freebies and discounts are typically given to Playstation Plus subscribers by the folks over at Sony, and this month was no different.

For this month, PS4 owners can get four different games for free if they are PS Plus subscribers, according to the PlayStation Blog.

The first of the four games is "Bound," a platforming title that blends together gameplay influenced by modern dance together with a striking art style and a story about a woman reliving her childhood memories.

Also available to PS Plus subscribers this month is "Worms Battlegrounds." "Worms Battlegrounds" is a turn-based tactics title where players will take control of teams made up of worms to defeat other similarly-composed squads. There are different worm classes and several weapons included, making varied gameplay experiences available to players.

Third on the list is a PS Vita game in the form of "Dungeon Punks" that is a cross buy with the PS4. The title features action RPG and beat 'em up mechanics with a tag-team-based system also thrown into the mix. Players will be able to form teams made up of mutant heroes in this game, and they will be able to use the powers of the assembled characters to defeat the enemies who get in their way.

PS4 and PS VR owners can also get "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" as a free game until Jan. 2 if they are a PS Plus subscriber.

If PS Plus members are interested in some of the other games, they may want to check out the deals currently offered for other titles as part of the Black Friday Early Access Sale listed by the PlayStation Blog.

Among the games PS Plus subscribers can get at discounted prices are "Assassin's Creed: Origins," the Digital Deluxe edition of "Call of Duty: WWII," "Destiny 2," "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" and several other titles.

The PS Plus Black Friday Early Access Sale will end on Nov. 21, giving way to a different Black Friday sale which will start on the same day.