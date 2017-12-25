PS Plus Rumors: Some of the Free Games for January 2018 May Already Be Known

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC A promotional photo of PlayStation Plus.

2018 is still a few days away, but certain gamers may have just been given a sneak preview into what it will be like courtesy of some potentially leaked PlayStation Plus titles.

According to a recent report from Push Square, the official Facebook page for PlayStation in Holland posted an early teaser for next month's lineup of free games.

A screenshot taken of the video was shared on Reddit by "emin3m1990." It revealed that some of the games that may be made available to subscribers in January could include "That's You!," "Batman: The Telltale Series," and the potential headliner may very well be "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided."

"Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," a game initially released in 2016, puts people in the shoes of protagonist Adam Jensen. In it, players can progress by following certain gameplay styles. They can attempt to treat the game as a first-person shooter and take on enemies face-to-face or move carefully in the shadows by taking advantage of the stealth mechanics.

It is even possible for players to go through the game without needing to take a life.

Also potentially included in the January 2018 collection of free PS Plus games is "Batman: The Telltale Series." Telltale titles are known for providing players with interesting narrative-driven content, and while they may not be the most action-packed offerings, they have still managed to leave a mark on the gaming landscape. The "Batman" series' first season featured five episodes, and those could be the ones made accessible to PS Plus subscribers.

The last of the potentially leaked games is "That's You!" and this party game rewards players for knowing their friends well.

Notably, even if "That's You!," "Batman: The Telltale Series" and "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" are included in January's collection of free PS Plus games, there may still be others added to the list.