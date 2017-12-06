'PS Plus' vs 'Games With Gold' News: How Much Were the Released Free Games in 2017 All Worth?

Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn People walk past the Playstation and Xbox booths at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2014.

Now that 2017 is about to end, reports reviewing this year's PlayStation Plus and Xbox's Games with Gold giveaways have emerged.

PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold are paid subscription-based platforms for PlayStation and Xbox gamers. They give their respective subscribers exclusive deals and discounts, but the best treats they offer are their monthly lineups of free games.

Although players rarely get free AAA titles in PS Plus and Games with Gold, there were still some great options that were made available these past few months.

For this year, Polygon reported that both platforms had given away over $1,000 worth of games for 12 months. However, PS Plus was a tad more generous than Xbox since their free games for 2017 had a total worth of $1,287 while Xbox's freebies amounted to $1,029.

It is also important to note that for this year, PS Plus offered 74 games for its PS4, PS3 and PS Vita consoles while Games with Gold dropped only 48 games since they only had two systems to cater to - the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

It was likewise mentioned in the reports that Sony had offered a free big open-world title in August - beyond the halfway point of the year. In fact, it was one of the better months for PS Plus subscribers since "Just Cause 3" and "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry" had been made available for PS4 players.

On the other hand, although Microsoft had offered AAA titles more frequently, some players may agree that not all of them were great. In terms of offering them as freebies, however, it was still a good effort on the company's part.

Meanwhile, June was one of the best months for Games with Gold this year since it had both "Assassin's Creed 3" and "Watch Dogs" in the lineup. And because these games also had backward compatibility, both Xbox 360 and Xbox One players were able to experience and enjoy them for free.