PS4 Game Sale Best Deals: Top Deals And Discounts For Games This February

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is displayed during a launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

Looking to buy a new PlayStation 4 this February? How about upgrading to the new PlayStation 4 Pro? January might be over but the February console and game deals are just beginning. So without further ado, here are some of the best sales and discounts currently being offered by retailers this month.

The PS4 Slim is the new standard PlayStation console, capable of playing every PS4 title ever made. While it offers pretty much the same specs as its predecessor, new console buyers might want to opt for the slim version due to its revamped design.

Walmart is currently offering the 1TB version console at $299 which is more or less standard retail price, however, it does come with a free copy of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." Amazon's deal costs a little less at $294.99 although it doesn't have a free game bundled with it.

Amazon is also offering a Star Wars Limited Edition 1TB PlayStation Pro console for $399. So for those who think their PS4 is on its last legs, now might be a good time for an upgrade. Also, why not add a new PS Plus subscription with that new console as Gamestop is currently offering 3 and 12-month subscriptions for $24.99 and $59.99 respectively.

For those looking to upgrade their game library, "Destiny 2" Limited Edition is currently available $74.99 at GameStop and comes with a number of physical and digital goodies. Green Man Gaming is also offering "Monster Hunter: World" at 10 percent off as well as a number of other titles at 50 percent off with the promo code PAYDAY.

Best Buy is also offering great deals on games like "Rayman Legends," "The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth," and "Madden NFL 18." Member of Gamers Club Unlocked also receive an additional 20 percent discounts on their game purchases.