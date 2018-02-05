PS5 Release Date News: New Console Could Be The Solution To Sony's Dropping Console Sales

Reuters/Yuya Shino PlayStation 4 has been a major success, but Sony PlayStation might have something bigger this year in the form of a "PS5."

The PlayStation 5 could make its long-awaited debut soon in order to compete with the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The console recently received a major boost because while both Nintendo and Microsoft are enjoying rising console sales, the same cannot be said for Sony.

Sales of the PlayStation 4 were down from 9.7 million units a year ago to 9 million resulting in a downward trend in the company's hardware revenue. Some tech analysts believe this is a sign that the console has peaked suggesting that the stage is set for a successor.

Historical analysis revealed that annual shipments of the PS4 have never climbed over that number. 2017 marked the fourth year of the console on the market which means it will soon begin its long decline in annual sales.

On the other hand, the console's peak could be the start of the long countdown to the arrival of the PS5. With the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch now controlling both ends of the gaming market, it seems that the PS4's days of dominance will come to an end sooner rather than later.

That being said, Sony isn't about to give up on the PS4 line just yet. By releasing the PS4 Pro, the company made sure it won't be left behind when 4K gaming became the norm. The possible release of a PS4 Pro Slim should also be taken into consideration given that Sony seems intent on launching slim versions of their hardware.

Still, the drop in hardware sales should be enough for Sony to look into developing the PS5 and possibly spearheading the next proper console generation. The console will be Sony's "proper" 4K device and will likely be released when the PS4's potential is finally depleted. Judging from current sales numbers, fans could be seeing the console on store shelves as early as 2020.