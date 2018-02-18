PS5 Release Date Rumors: PS4 Successor Coming 2020?

Reuters/Yuya Shino

Although the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has not been announced yet, there is already so much buzz surrounding the next-generation console from Sony.

While there are no concrete details about the PS5 yet, it is believed that the company is already working on it and is currently in very early stages in the development. According to Tech Radar, PlayStation Voice, a community run by the third-party consumer agency Join the Dots, has been gathering feedback from users about the PS5.

This is through sending surveys to members of its closed community about their expectations of the console, and the member of the group who shared the e-mail was removed due to a violation of their non-disclosure agreements.

While no specific details can be gleaned from there, it is believed that Sony is at a stage of figuring out what features the PS5 will offer. It is unclear if the feedback from PlayStation Voice will materialize in the final product, but Sony appears to be gauging the interest and expectation surrounding their next big console release.

Indeed, it might be a really long while before the PS5 sees the light of day. Industry analyst Michael Pachter believes it might not be seen in the flesh until 2020. US Gamer says that it is likely to take place during the fourth quarter of that year. After all, majority of the PlayStation consoles were released during the final three months of the year save for the original, which was launched September back in 1995.

If the PS5 is set for release in 2020, this means that Sony will make the announcement about its arrival during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) the year prior.

As to what the launch games on the PS5 will be, it is being said that "Ghost of Tsushima" being developed by Sucker Punch is a likely candidate. It was revealed only last December, and the game is still in early stages of development.

There are also speculations that the PS5 release will be celebrated with "Death Stranding" and "The Last of Us: Part 2" although both titles are being developed for the PS4.