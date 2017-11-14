PSVR Horror Game 'The Inpatient' Pushed Back to 2018

(Photo: Supermassive Games) A promotional image for "The Inpatient."

The psychological horror game "The Inpatient" will not check in on Nov. 21 as planned.

Supermassive Games has announced on its official website that the release of the highly anticipated PlayStation VR (PSVR) exclusive is delayed to Jan. 23 in the United States with gamers in Europe and other international territories getting it the following day.

The developer did not provide an explanation as to why "The Inpatient" was pushed back, but it is likely that the delay is necessary for Supermassive Games to further polish the game to perfection.

Set 60 years before the events of "Until Dawn," the interactive drama survival horror adventure video game by Supermassive Games, "The Inpatient" is a twisting tale of horror where gamers are forced to make life or death decisions as they take on the role of an amnesiac inpatient of the mysterious Blackwood Sanatorium.

Players will have to figure out who they are and while they are trapped in the strange medical facility and in the process, "uncover a chilling conspiracy lurking within its shadows." The official description for the game reads:

Feel every spine-tingling moment as PS VR puts you in the heart of the horror with a full body model showing your legs, arms and hands on-screen – while innovative voice controls means your character says what you want. Make meaningful choices in a branching narrative that leads to different endings as you try to figure out who you are, and why you're here. But in a world where you can barely trust your own memories... how can you truly trust anyone else?

"The Inpatient" promises a deep immersive gameplay experience achieved by voice control, gender choice and a fully realized body model. The narrative requires players to think and rethink their every move because the choices they make will not only affect them but the people around them as well.

Apart from "The Inpatient," Supermassive Games also delayed the release of its immersive first-person shooter game "Bravo Team" to March 6.