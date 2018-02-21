PSVR Platformer 'Moss' Release Date Announced

PlayStation 'Moss' to be released next week on the PSVR.

Those who have been captivated by the adorable PlayStation VR platformer "Moss" will finally be able to get the game next week. In a recent post on the PlayStation blog, developer Polyarc has finally announced that the game will hit the shelves on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

In his post, game Developer and Polyarc co-founder Tam Armstrong thanks fans for their support for the game ranging from visiting their booths at various expos and sending feedback through social media. According to Armstrong, this has been a great source of motivation for the team in the final weeks before the game's release.

Announced back in last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, "Moss" allows players to guide an adorable little mouse named Quill through a magical adventure. Players will help Quill fight enemies and traverse colorful environments all from a from a third person perspective.

Control-wise, the game uses the DualShock 4 gamepad rather than the Move wands allowing for a much deeper and precise control. This makes combat easier with Quill picking up a sword and slashes her way through her enemies.

In addition to standard combat, "Moss" also features a number of environmental puzzles. Players will need to lift up, rotate, and manipulate a maze-like rotunda structure in order for Quill to progress.

As for the game's art style, the game definitely hits the sweet spot of not being too cartoony while at the same time not overly realistic. While most people find mice cute, Quill's appearance just wants to make players go "aaaaaww."

In celebration to the game's release date announcement, Polyarc also released a new launch trailer which provides a glimpse of Quill's story as well as more gameplay and the fantastic places players will explore with her. According to Armstrong, he hopes that the game will be enjoyed by everyone from early VR adopters to casual gamers and just about anyone looking for an exciting new experience.