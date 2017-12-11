PSX 2017: 'MediEvil' PS4 Remaster Announced

Youtube/PlayStation Screencap from the 'MediEvil' remaster trailer

"MediEvil," the hack and slash action-adventure for the original PlayStation, will be coming to the PlayStation. This was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO Shawn Layden during last weekend's PlayStation Experience who said that the will be "fully remastered" for Sony's current console.

"Hot on the heels of this year's smash hit Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, we're making another PlayStation fan dream come true: a proper, PS4-grade resurrection of the original MediEvil just in time for the game's 20th anniversary," said Layden.

A teaser was shared during the event showcasing the game's visual overhaul and 4K support. According to Layden, he has seen "a lot of feedback" about the classic PlayStation title and considers it "a really important title" in his personal journey and career."

"We think Sir Daniel needs one more resurrection and this is the time to do it," Layden said. "Serendipitously, I'd already had this one baking in the oven and then I saw all the pressure and thought this was a great time to talk about it."

Released nearly two decades ago, "MediEvil" was inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Developed by SCE Cambridge Studio, the game features an undead charlatan knight, Sir Daniel Fortesque, as he attempts to restore peace to the fictional Kingdom of Gallowmere while simultaneously try to redeem himself.

A sequel titled "MediEvil 2" was released for the PlayStation in 2000 while a third game, MediEvil: Resurrection, was released for the PlayStation Portable in 2005. The original game was also re-released on the PlayStation Network in 2007.

Other than the graphical improvements, not much is known about the upcoming remaster of the series. While it was positively received when it was released in 1998, it was criticized for its lack of innovation. Whether Sony intends to breathe new life into the classic franchise or just wishes to make a few bucks off the nostalgia train is still to be seen. No release date has been announced for the "MediEvil" PS4 remaster.