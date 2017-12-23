'Psychonauts 2' Release Date Postponed; Game to Come Out Later Than 2018?

Double Fine Productions will need more time with "Psychonauts 2," as the studio shared with fans their current progress with the game. Raz and the crew will be returning to the PC and consoles in 2019 or even later.

The development team behind "Psychonauts 2" posted a lengthy holiday update for their fans and supporters on their Fig campaign page this Friday, Dec. 22, as they shared some upcoming rewards and their plans for the game moving onwards to 2018.

Double Fine Productions In "Psychonauts 2," Raz realizes his dream and visits Psychonauts Headquarters.

The studio is now in full production capacity, with five level teams hard at work churning out areas and assets for the game, aside from the fully-stocked gameplay team working on the mechanics and puzzles that will form part of "Psychonauts 2," when it eventually comes out.

The timeline is now the issue that Double Fine Productions and their more than 24,000 backers have to contend with, since the game is already estimated to go past its release window of the third quarter of 2018, according to Polygon.

"From those projections we know that Psychonauts 2 will not be shipping in 2018, like we originally estimated when we published the Fig campaign two years ago," the studio explained in their news update.

Double Fine founder Tim Schafer and "Psychonauts 2" project lead Zak McClendon confirmed the delay in their new video update delivered to backers. It's a situation the studio found itself in, after finishing the first playable build where they first got a complete look at the full scope of the project.

"We do know about how long it's going to take but we don't want to say anything until we have a firm date for people," McClendon said, adding that they want to give it more time to ensure the quality of the game.

The video below features the Aquato Family, coming to "Psychonauts 2" when it finally launches in a year or two.