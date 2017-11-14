PUBG Developer Bluehole Announces Steampunk MMO 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'

YouTube/Ascent: Infinite Realm Steampunk MMO 'Ascent: Infinite Realm' is Bluehole's newest project.

Bluehole, the developer behind the massively popular battle royale game "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds," has unveiled their newest title. Dubbed "Ascent: Infinite Realm," the upcoming MMO (massively multiplayer online) game features a mix of steampunk and sorcery and it looks pretty intense.

The South Korean developer recently released a five-minute trailer for the game, which they abbreviated to "A: IR," featuring massive airships, mechs, and flying mounts. However, this only scratched the surface of the upcoming MMO.

"Ascent: Infinite Realm" takes place in a high fantasy steampunk world where machines and magic rule and everyone is dependent on flight to explore, travel, and conquer," Bluehole said. "In search of a new home, adventurers take to the skies using a wide selection of airships, vehicles, and flying mounts to traverse A:IR's open, highly vertical world."

Gameplay mostly involves realm-versus-realm aerial combat and, from the looks of the extensive trailer, some form of player-generated housing. It's definitely an ambitious title incorporating many elements of games like EVE Online, Skyrim, and yes, even Mario Kart.

Unfortunately, the game's massive scale seems to be a double-edged sword as the trailer definitely has so much going on it's definitely hard to keep track. Many Youtube commenters also noticed and are fixated on the trailer's low framerate and are skittish if this will be carried over to the final game.

"Ascent: Infinite Realm" is still in development, however, giving Bluehole plenty of time to address these issues. It's also important to note that the game is being developed by a separate team from "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" which was spun off into its own stand-alone company in September.

The battle royale title, which recently broke 20 million players, recently launched its highly anticipated 1.0 update on test servers. The main feature of the update will be the vaulting and climbing mechanic, which will allow players to jump over walls and climb through windows as well as hop on top of certain parts of the environment.