'PUBG' DLC News, Update: New Desert Map Is Not Your Typical Wasteland in First Screenshots

(Photo: Bluehole Studio Inc.) A screenshot of the unnamed desert map coming to "PUBG."

Gamers of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" are treated with their first look at the desert map coming to the game in the form of a batch of screenshots.

The first impression players will get is that the "PUBG" map is no wasteland as it is actually packed with areas that they can explore and play in.

There are, among many others, buildings with multiple storeys as well as a top-security prison all of which connected through a main road.

In between, players will find houses and shacks, some of which appear to be abandoned and are located in the "PUBG" map's more traditional desert-themed regions like the hills and rock formations.

The map was intended to be part of the latest update rolled out for the game, but developer Bluehole Studio Inc. decided to push back its release to a later date.

However, "PUBG" players can count on the team to make it worth the wait with the studio revealing that they "have been working hard" on the desert map, which was originally announced back in July.

"PUBG" is currently available on Early Access and will make its debut on the Xbox One on Dec. 12 as part of the Xbox Game Preview program.

While they work on expanding the game, Bluehole has also been talking about what title players can expect from them next. This is, of course, "Ascent: Infinite Realm," which they announced a few days ago.

The "PUBG" developer describes it as a steampunk game with high-fantasy elements. Indeed, it is filled with airships, barrels that race "Mario Kart" style and dragons. The official description reads: