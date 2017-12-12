'PUBG' Launches for Xbox One; Trailer and Start Times Revealed

"PlayerUnknown's Battleground," or "PUBG" for short, has been the surprise hit this 2017 as it launched for the PC back in March. This time, the "Battle Royale" game has launched for the Xbox One on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

It's the hottest game for the PC this year, and now, "PUBG" has a chance to make its mark on the home consoles market as the multiplayer survival shooter launches on the Xbox One before the weekend as part of the Xbox Game Preview program, as Microsoft's Major Nelson blog announced last Friday, Dec. 8.

Bluehole Featured is a promotional image for the Bluehole video game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

To anticipate the deluge of "PUBG" fans, server launch will be staggered by region across the world to gradually accommodate all players by Tuesday. Wait times are expected to improve as more servers went online, starting with the one for New Zealand yesterday, Dec. 11, at 5 a.m. EST.

Servers for the United States and Canada went online at midnight EST on Dec. 12.

Microsoft has also provided a preview of what the controls would look like on the Xbox One controller, as laid out in a detailed post on the Xbox Wire blog. To keep enough functionality at hand as much as possible, multiple actions have been mapped to the same button.

For example, the X button in the default configuration has multiple uses. Holding the X button reloads a player's current weapon while tapping it lets them interact with objects. This interaction is context-sensitive; meaning it could either be to pick up a box, open a door, or start a vehicle.

The layout also changes for a variety of modes. The Vehicle Mode works similarly to how driving mechanics in games like the "Grand Theft Auto" series were handles in the Xbox, with additional controls like pressing A to switch seats or holding the A button to put on the seatbelt.

The video below is a real-life rendition of the tense plane ride on the way to the "PUBG" island, which Xbox One players can fight on soon this Tuesday, Dec. 12.