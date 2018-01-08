'PUBG' New Desert Map Miramar Tips and Tricks

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional image for 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

A new desert map called Miramar has been released for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

Some players may have a hard time getting used to the new map, while others will have a smoother transition. According to Polygon, there are some tips and tricks that may help those who need a little bit of a boost here and there.

The first tip from the publication is to head to more remote areas. While Miramar is a desert map, it also consists of cities. These cities will be bursting with other players who may be looking for loot or trouble. For this reason, it may be wise to go for the isolated parts of the map, which may also have some rare items up for grabs.

Of course, there are also some perks to staying in cities. For one thing, they are filled with buildings, and players can take shelter inside them in order to keep safe. Staying close to windows or on the rooftop allow for easy escapes and better shooting points. Out in the desert, hills substitute for tall buildings. Climbing them will give snipers a better view at their targets. It goes without saying, though, that players should always watch their backs as enemies are everywhere.

The new desert map update also introduced vaulting to the game. For those who are unaware, vaulting is springing up or over something. Players can press the jump button while simultaneously moving toward the object they want to vault over.

Originally released in December 2017, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or simply known as "PUBG," is a shooter game with the goal to be the last player standing. The title currently has a score of 86 on Metacritic based on reviews from 28 critics, indicating generally favorable reviews. User score, however, is less impressive, with a 4.6 rating based on 575 ratings, indicating generally unfavorable reviews.