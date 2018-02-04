'PUBG' PS4 Release Date: Sony Console Jump Unlikely with Microsoft's Latest Rumored Plans

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" or "PUBG"

PlayStation 4 (PS4) gamers are still waiting for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG) to hit the console, but it looks like it might not happen anytime soon — or at all.

Microsoft has been at the center of acquisition rumors as of late, and according to Polygon, the company has big plans in that department. A reliable source that spoke to the publication says that Microsoft's acquisitions efforts center on Electronic Arts (EA) although there is also word that the company is also circling Valve and PUBG Corporation.

SuperData Research CEO Joost van Dreunen says, "Because of where we are in the lifecycle of all these things, I'm expecting to hear Microsoft announce something very, very shortly."

DFC Intelligence owner David Cole adds that the promotion of Xbox chief Phil Spencer to executive vice president is also a good sign. "He came on at a time when the Xbox One was in a bad position. [I] think he's made the best of a bad situation. The overall strong position of the company is positive because it gives the room to invest in gaming," Cole explained.

That said, if PUBG Corporation is indeed one of the companies Microsoft is looking to acquire, the hopes of "PUBG" making it to the PS4 could soon dash. With the success of the game both critically and commercially, it goes to show how PUBG Corporation and Microsoft can form quite the team-up.

"PUBG," which was regarded as the defining game of the battle royale genre, is a success story, reaching the four million sales mark faster than "Minecraft" as one of its feats. As far as the player base goes, 30 million people were playing "PUBG" worldwide between the Windows and Xbox versions as of December last year.

While a release on the PS4 could boost these numbers, these record-breaking accomplishments of the game could only mean that Microsoft would want "PUBG" all to itself.

Sony is doubling down on acquisition efforts too, although it might be a tall order to strike up a deal to bring "PUBG" to the PS4 at this time.