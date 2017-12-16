'PUBG' Trending Streamer Dr. Disrespect Takes Hiatus After Admission That He Cheated On His Wife

Facebook/drdisrespectlive Promotional picture for Dr. Disrespect.

Recognized as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and the recently crowned Trending Gamer in this year's The Game Awards, Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm has announced in a video that he will be taking some time off after he admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife.

The video features Dr. Disrespect with his iconic look, first saying that he would like to be completely transparent to his fans and anyone who might watch the stream. Beahm admitted that he made mistakes and that he would like to focus on his family of a wife and a kid before coming back. The stream concluded with an emotional apology aimed at his fan base, Slick Daddy, his viewers, sponsors, and Twitch. A few hours after the announcement, NetEase, a Chinese company that was sponsoring an event that Beahm was meant to participate in released a statement on his attendance.

"After recent events, NetEase and DrDisrespect have mutually agreed that he will not be taking part in the Rules of Surivival 'Hunt the Streamer' event on the 17th with 29 other streamers at DrDirespect's request," NetEase said in a statement, as reported by PC Gamer. "The event was to let players enjoy the battle royale with their favorite streamers, giving them the chance to win up to $30,000. With DrDisrespect's absence, his time-slot during the event will be replaced by a streamer soon-to-be-announced. Any questions can be directed to us if any outlets have any questions about the event."

Beahm's popularity in Twitch and in the gaming community rocketed after the release of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," which is a game title that the icon regularly plays. He frequently streamed while he was in character as Dr. Disrespect, who is known for his macho personality and brazen attitude. Beahm currently has 1.4 million subscribers on Twitch.