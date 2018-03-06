'PUBG' Update Brings Big Change In XBox

Reuters/Thomas White "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" released a new update for Xbox One on Friday.

The multiplayer online battle royale game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), has recently gotten a major update for Xbox One.

On Friday, the PUBG Corporation released the PUBG update 9. WIth it came several new features, improvements in the performance of the game, changes in the user interface (UI), and bug fixes.

The most anticipated update that came with the update 9 is the multiple pre-match starting locations. Before the update, there was only a single starting area for all players. Now that multiple starting locations are provided, the server performance of PUBG would improve

Weapons were also removed from the starting island and would only be added once a match would start. Added to these, the patch now also allows for the Xbox Game DVR support. A feature that automatically records gameplay highlights is now also available with the update.

For the UI changes, squad member colors were improved to be seen better. A preview is now also supported upon customization of a character's appearance.

Several bugs were also addressed with the update, including the fixing of sound effects, glitches in character movements, bugs in object usage, and wrong character animations. The optimization and stability of the game were also improved.

However, the update did not focus on improving the game's items. The only update provided for items was an updated design of the energy drink in the game.

Until now, the PUBG development team seeks for user feedbacks. "PC players, our test servers are going up this week! We are currently polishing and debugging the test build. We are going to be introducing an in-game friend system, voice chat in main menu and vehicle and limb penetration system," the PUBG team posted on Twitter on March 5.

"We are going to need your feedback on all the new features, especially the new penetration system, so please join our test servers later this week," the team later added.