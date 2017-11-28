'PUBG' Update: Game Coming to China But With Big Changes

(Photo: Bluehole Studio Inc.) A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

"PlayerUnknown's Battleground" better known as "PUBG" is officially coming to China, but there will be some much-needed modifications.

Last month, the game was facing total ban in the country, which would make up its largest playerbase, because of the last-person standing, battle to the death-style setup and the overall violence that was deemed to be "deviation" from the "socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture and ethical norms."

Because of this, "PUBG" was declared by the Chinese content regulator to be harmful to the "physical and mental health of young consumers." However, Bluehole Studios Inc. made sure to rectify this.

The studio teamed up with the largest Chinese gaming publisher Tencent to make the necessary changes that will allow "PUBG" to reflect the "socialist core values" China champions.

Tencent will put the focus on the game's value for "the spirit of teamwork" and "fair competition" and will aim to impart "positive cultural and value guidance" especially on Chinese youth who will play the game.

It is unknown, however, what the actual modifications will be made to make this possible although fans can expect less blood and violence when "PUBG" hits the Chinese shores.

While those who want to experience the game for what it is will be unhappy about this censorship, Game Rant believes that it was the right call for Bluehole.

After all, "PUBG" was already quite the hit even without reaching China and so its sales will just skyrocket when it finds its way there.

However, those who are not happy about the censorship might express their displeasure on Steam reviews. The abovementioned publication points out that the reviews of the players in the country on Steam saw "PUBG" drop from "mostly positive" to "overwhelmingly negative" when VPN services were advertised in the game.

Either way, with "PUBG" headed to China, players should get a clearer idea on what changes will be made.