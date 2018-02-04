'PUBG' Update: New Tweak to Further Improve Anti-Cheating Efforts

PUBG Corporation A screenshot from "PUBG"

PUBG Corporation is doubling down on weeding out cheaters in "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), but there is one more thing that gamers would look to see in line with this. As players of the game know, the studio recently announced that an anti-cheat update with the early version coming to the game next week.

One of the things that "PUBG" players will be able to do is, of course, report accounts they believe any cheating activity is happening. PUBG Corporation says it is trying to improve the Report function in the game.

Their statement read, "We are gradually upgrading our in-game reporting features to effectively review your reports and accurately verify cheat activities. An internal system is being built as well to allow us to investigate reported content faster and more accurately. If you encounter a player you suspect of cheating, please use the report function. Please do bear in mind that when watching a replay, sometimes the replay footage and the actual gameplay may differ due to some bugs or network issues."

A Reddit user and "PUBG" player, however, hopes that they will be notified when the cheater they reported is actually banned — and a lot of people agreed based on the post's popularity. He says that it just gives that sense of pride and accomplishment to be able to make "PUBG" a cheater or two down. After all, "PUBG" has become a breeding ground for hackers and cheaters.

Another Reddit user says that being notified also means that the efforts they make to report a cheater actually leads to something and therefore even push them to continue to do so for the betterment of the "PUBG" gaming experience. This is especially important, knowing that some players see the same cheaters they report can continue to play, and worse, top the leaderboards even after being reported.

The closest players could get for now, however, is the game's online report system, where they could get a response. PUBG Corporation also apparently acknowledges it when someone records the cheating, uploads it on YouTube, and then uses their third-party report system. When the video is unlisted, players would know the folks from the team watched it by checking the view count.

However, as far as a notification for the actual player ban from a cheating report, there is nothing of the sort on "PUBG" just yet. Fans can read the latest about PUBG Corporation's anti-cheating measures here.