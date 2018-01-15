Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional image for 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

The developer of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" recently released a new update for the game's Xbox One port that mainly featured some additions and a few changes in its controller options. Meanwhile, the game continues to expand its base and has been accessed by more than three million players on the Xbox One.

The latest update for "PUBG's" Xbox One port contained quite a number of changes.

In terms of gameplay, the control for pistols are no longer found on the Y button's weapon rotation since it can now be seen "grouped with the melee weapon." To access them, players will now have to press the "up" button on the controller's D pad.

The patch also brought in a new controller preset found in the options menu. The new preset, which was named Type B, will allow players to press LT to aim down sight or use LB to see things from a third-person perspective. Players can learn more about the Type B controller preset through the game's controller guide.

With regard to optimization, developers also continued to make some adjustments to address player "rubber banding." Xbox One players can also expect to see the game's servers boost its performance while they are parachuting.

Meanwhile, several bugs have also been addressed by the latest update.

Players previously reported of being involuntarily moved outside the battleground due to certain actions, after which they stayed virtually undamaged throughout the match. The patch has reportedly done away with this issue.

The patch is also expected to fix "memory and non-memory related crashes" and a bug that prevented players from participating in squads or duos whose invites were not sent via the game.

In the same patch notes, the developers revealed that another update would arrive soon to address a bug that involuntarily changed the player's weapons when objects are dropped. Some have also reported that they were unable to move from one type of grenade to another when using the right button on the D Pad.

"PUBG's" Xbox One port is obviously still a work in progress. Before its Xbox Game Preview launch, developers promised a 30-frames-per-second gameplay performance but many were disappointed to experience game stability much worse than that.

Even though PUBG Corp. is still working on the said issues, a number of players were not discouraged and still opted to join the "PUBG" community. In fact, just before the port reached its first full month in the platform, Xbox confirmed that over three million players have already accessed the game.

Xbox's General Manager of Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, said in a statement: "The team at PUBG Corp. is determined to continue to improve the in-game experience for PUBG's growing and active community."