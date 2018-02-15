QuakeCon 2018 Details Announced Featuring A Bigger Space For BYOC

ZeniMax Media ZeniMax Media estimates that QuakeCon 2017 had up to 9,000 attendees.

ZeniMax Media, the parent company of id Software and Bethesda, has finally revealed the details for QuakeCon 2018 which is once again set to be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The event will run from Aug. 9 through Aug. 12 and will be free for general attendees and open to the public.

There's a lot to be excited about the annual event as it not only offers sneak peeks of Bethesda's upcoming titles but also hosts the biggest LAN party in the country. The event has been a huge draw for the gaming community thanks to its BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) LAN Party where thousands of players can bring their custom rigs for four days of non-stop gaming and tournaments.

The ZeniMax has promised that there will be twice the space available for BYOC allowing more participants to join in. Those who wish to spend the night at the venue can avail of a special room offer of just $184 per night using the reference QuakeCon 2018. Reservation details will be announced soon.

The event is not just for those who bring their own PCs though as it also features a wide array of panels, presentations, tournaments, workshops. Several leading tech companies are also expected to hold exhibits that showcase the newest gaming accessories and hardware.

Last year's QuakeCon drew over 9,000 participants to Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center. Originally founded in 1996, the event was created to celebrate the many franchises under id Software particularly "Quake."

This year, fans can probably expect new details regarding Bethesda and id Software's line-up from last year's announcements such as those from Electronic Entertainment Expo. These include the Switch release for Bethesda's "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" and id Software's upcoming installment of the "Quake" series, "Quake Champions."