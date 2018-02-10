Qualcomm Announces 5G Connectivity Through Snapdragon X50 By 2019

REUTERS/Mike Blake A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

Considering that the next logical step for cellular connectivity is to upgrade to 5G, Qualcomm made two big announcements recently, with the first one being that a number of global original equipment manufacturers have chosen the Snapdragon X50 5G NR for products in 2019. Further reports also reveal that 5G connection has received support from mobile operators.

"Qualcomm Technologies is deeply committed to helping our customers deliver next-generation 5G mobile experiences to consumers, which requires enhanced mobile broadband 5G NR connectivity enabled by 5G NR networks, mobile devices and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in a statement "As evidenced by our work with these distinguished OEMs from around the globe and as we demonstrated in 3G and 4G LTE, Qualcomm Technologies is utilizing our deep expertise and technology leadership to support the successful launch of 5G NR, driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem."

Further reports reveal that included in the list of manufacturers to integrate the Snapdragon X50 5G are: LG, Samsung, HTC, Asus, Xiaomi, and Sony. Furthermore, the same X50 modem will be used by 18 mobile operators, including Verizon Wireless and Sprint, as well as other major mobile operators overseas, such as China Mobile and NTT. Among the most notable absences in the announcement includes Huawei and T-Mobile. Apple, who has been making their own chips was also not mentioned in the announcement. Regardless, the progression is to be expected considering the recent approval of 5G.

Seeing how this technology will be present in most devices come next year, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, Qualcomm definitely expects the Snapdragon X50 to usher in a new era of cellular connectivity.