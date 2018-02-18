REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Qualcomm Chief Operating Officer Steve Mollenkopf speaks at the LG G2 smart presentation in New York August 7, 2013.

Even before the first-ever smartphone powered with Qualcomm's most advanced mobile platform to date - the Snapdragon 845 - is released, there are already rumors about its supposed successor that was dubbed the Snapdragon 855.

The information came from Roland Quandt, who is known for sharing insider scoops on upcoming technology devices and products. With regard to the Snapdragon 855, Quandt said via Twitter: "Qualcomm won't say it, but their contractors do. Snapdragon 855 (SDM855) is the first 7nm SoC. (probably the one the X24 modem ends up in)."

If Quandt's information turns out to be accurate, Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 855 is going to be the first ever 7-nanometer chip to be mass produced and released on a consumer level. It is also likely that the newer, more compact chip will be able to perform at a much faster rate.

The existing Snapdragon 845 has yet to be released and is expected to first arrive in the market through the Galaxy S9 series, which is expected to be unveiled this coming weekend. Because of this, reports are now speculating on the possibility that the rumored Snapdragon 855 will be featured in the Galaxy S10 that is most likely to be released around the same time next year.

Meanwhile, Android Authority also advised people to take these bits of information with a pinch of salt. While noting that Quant is a "respected leaker," it seemed that the source in this case was a blurry screenshot.

Unlike other information leaks, this particular scoop was very limited. It only said Qualcomm was developing and testing a 7nm mobile processing chip -- the rumored Snapdragon 855. However, it was not mentioned when the next mobile platform will be released and did not give any details about its other technical specifications. The clock speed of the rumored Snapdragon 855 was also not indicated in Quandt's tweet.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9 series is expected to be unveiled in a keynote event on Feb. 25 in time for the Mobile World Congress.