'Quantico' Season 3 Cast News: Aunjanue Ellis Not Returning as Miranda Shaw

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Another cast member has left "Quantico."

According to TVLine, Aunjanue Ellis will not be reprising her role as Miranda Shaw in the upcoming third season of the ABC drama thriller series, making her the third cast member to get cut from or leave the show as part of a major overhaul. Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massari were the first to depart the series.

However, that does not mean there will be a shortage of characters in the new season. As previously reported, Vandit Bhatt will be portraying the recurring role of Jagdeep "Deep" Patel, a new member of the elite black ops team.

Also, joining Bhatt are recruits Amber Skye Noyes and Alan Powell. Noyes is set to play Celine Fox, who is also a new member of the team. Meanwhile, Powell will be bringing life to Mike McQuigg, a covert agent in a white supremacist militia with connections to a bioweapon attack. Additionally, the third season of "Quantico" will welcome Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin who will be playing a deaf ex-FBI agent named Jocelyn Turner. Matlin herself is deaf in real life.

Fans of Ellis can still catch her elsewhere, though, as she has been cast in a lead role in CBS' "Chiefs," which focuses on the lives of three different police chiefs in the Los Angeles area.

As for what the next season of "Quantico" will bring to the table, it has been said that the show will do away with complicated plotlines, substituting it for a more streamlined narrative. The premiere episode will also see a change of setting, with Priyanka Chopra's Alex finding herself in Italy facing a terrifying and brutal villain.

Apart from Chopra, returning cast members include Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Blaire Underwood, and Russell Tovey, who has been upped to series regular for season 3.

"Quantico" season 3 will premiere on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.