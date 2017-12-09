Quantico Season 3 Casting News: Amber Skye Noyes Joins Cast As Black Ops Team Recruit

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promo image for ABC's 'Quantico'

Amber Skye Noyes had been tapped to appear in a recurring role in "Quantico" season 3.

Deadline reported that the 30-year-old actress will portray the role of the new member of an elite black ops team named Celine Fox.

Noyes was best known for playing the role of Tori Windsor in The CW's sci-fi drama "Beauty & the Beast" alongside Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan. She also appeared in four episodes of "The Deuce," as well as in one episode of "Blindspot."

Aside from Noyes, the third season of "Quantico" will also include Alan Powell as a regular cast member. The 32-year-old actor will reportedly play the role of a white supremacist militia undercover named Mike McQuigg who will be a part of a bioweapon attack.

According to showrunner Michael Seitzman, adding Powell to the list of leading men in the series will be a good thing.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have four leading men on Quantico: Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, Russell Tovey, and now Alan Powell," Seitzman stated in November. "Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off."

The third season of "Quantico" is scheduled to have a mid-season premiere sometime in January 2018. It will follow the lives of the young FBI recruits who spent time training in the legendary FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The series also stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Underwood as Owen Hall, Tovey as Harry Doyle, as well as Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner.

ABC has yet to announce the official release date for "Quantico" season 3, but the news may be dropped anytime in the coming days.