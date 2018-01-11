'Quantico' Season 3 News: Air Date, Plot Details Revealed

Facebook/QuanticoABC "Quantico" season 3 premieres this April on ABC.

ABC has announced the air schedule for "Quantico" season 3, as well as the plot details for the new installment.

"Quantico" is finally returning for its third season, and ABC has announced the premiere date and schedule of the show. TVLine reports that "Quantico" season 3 will be among the Shondaland shows on ABC's Thursday line up, and it will take over the "Scandal" timeslot once the series finishes on April 19.

The characters that are expected to appear in "Quantico" season 3 are Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra), Ryan Booth (Jake McLaughlin), Shelby Wyatt (Johanna Braddy), Owen Hall (Blair Underwood), and Harry Doyle (Russel Tovey).

Based on the official synopsis given by ABC, Alex and the team will face a new big bad called The Widow, known to be a mysterious international arms dealer. However, the actor to play the season 3 villain is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, season 3 will also have a new cast member in Marlee Matlin, who will play former agent Jocelyn Turner. Turner will help Owen uncover The Widow.

This season 3, Alex appears on the radar after three years of being missing-in-action. It has already been three years since she risked her life to help the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as well as sacrificing herself for the United States, Carter Matt reports.

Alex finally lives a peaceful life in Italy, until Ryan contacts her.

Ryan needs Alex's help to save Shelby, who is being held hostage by The Widow. Shelby will only be set free by The Widow once she gets what she needs, which is something that only Alex can give.

Alex and Ryan will also ask help from Owen and Harry, bringing the Quantico team back together for another mission.

"Quantico" season 3 is slated to premiere on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.