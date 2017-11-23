'Quantico' Season 3 News: Alan Powell Lands Series Regular Role on ABC Drama

(Photo: Facebook/QuanticoABC) "Quantico" will return for its third season next year.

The cast for "Quantico" season 3 continues to expand.

Alan Powell is officially on board the ABC series, according to reports. The actor has landed the series regular role of Mike McQuigg. He will portray an undercover agent who infiltrates a white supremacist militia that has been involved in a bioweapon attack. When he will make his debut in "Quantico" remains unclear.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have four leading men on Quantico: Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, Russell Tovey, and now Alan Powell," executive producer and showrunner Michael Seitzman said in a press release.

He added, "Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off."

Powell is a well-known musician from Nashville. His most recent acting includes the TV movies "Redliners" and "A Deadly Affair," as well as feature films "The Song," "Where Hope Grows," "Christmas in the Smokies" and "Caged No More."

In other news, Chopra recently traded her long wavy locks for a long bob. The TV star debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram earlier this week. The decision to chop off her hair is not necessarily her own doing though, since the transformation is for her "Quantico" character Alex.

"When u have a new hair cut and can't help but constantly touch it to make sure it's all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3," Chopra captioned the behind-the-scene photo of her.

Production for season 3 is ongoing in New York City, but further details about the storyline are still being kept under wraps. It was reported last month that part of the season 3 premiere will be filmed in Italy.

"Quantico" season 3 premieres midseason 2018 on ABC.