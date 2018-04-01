'Quantico' Season 3 News: New Showrunner Teases New Elements Next Season

Facebook/QuanticoABC Ryan and Alex in 'Quantico'

Things will be different when "Quantico" returns for season 3.

Aside from the departure of several key stars and changes in the casting line-up, the new season of the spy thriller will be spearheaded by the new showrunner Michael Seitzman. He will take over the post left by former showrunner Josh Safran, who will serve as a creative consultant this season.

The new season of "Quantico" will pick up three years after the events of season 2, when Alex (Priyanka Chopra) decided to leave with Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). The CIA will also have a new Deputy Director in Owen (Blair Underwood).

Seitzman reportedly talked to TV Guide to discuss what fans should look forward to when the series returns.

According to the new showrunner, fans will discover that Alex will not be with Ryan three years after they run away. Instead, they will find out that she is living with a different man named Andrea and his 7-year-old daughter Isabella in the town of Montepulciano in Italy. But the real drama will happen once a bad person finds her.

Seitzman explained that fans will find out what happened in the course of the premiere episode. "As the season progresses, we learn how she ended up in Italy, and we learn what has happened to Ryan, why she's not with Ryan at the moment. We learn what draws her back in and what she's coming back in to do," he stated.

But unlike the previous seasons which were flashback-heavy, the upcoming episodes of "Quantico" will dwell on the present timeline. "The tone of the show is completely different. In a lot of ways the season is a reboot of the show where we took the elements of the show that were working, the elements that I was interested in launching with, and leaving behind the elements that didn't fit into that paradigm," the new showrunner stated.

Aside from the change in the show's tone, the new season of "Quantico" will introduce a new character, Jocelyn Turner, who will be portrayed by Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.

Variety revealed in July 2017 that Jocelyn Turner is a former FBI agent who used to be known as the best undercover field agent until a bomb exploded near her and made her deaf. This affected her job, but she will be called back by the agency to be a part of a special unit with other returning characters. This might include both Alex and Ryan.

According to the new showrunner, Jocelyn Turner could be considered as one of the most exciting additions for the season.

Deadline also mentioned that Russell Tovey will also return as a series regular for "Quantico" season 3 after his character Harry Doyle almost passed away in the last moments of season 2.

Meanwhile, actors Aunjanue Ellis, Pearl Thussi, and Yasmine Al Massri will no longer reprise their roles in the show's upcoming season.

ABC is slated to air the premiere episode of the third season of "Quantico" on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT.