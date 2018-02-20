'Quantico' Season 3 News: Series Drops Aunjanue Ellis As Series Regular

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

"Quantico" has lost one of its key characters.

Aunjanue Ellis will no longer be returning for the ABC drama's third season, TV Line confirmed. Back in 2017, it was reported that Ellis — who plays the series regular role of Quantico director Miranda Shaw — would only have a reduced role for season 3. Based on the latest report, however, she will not be appearing on the next installment at all.

Ellis joins fellow series regulars Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massri, who both left the show last year. Thusi first arrived in season 2 as a new character named Dayana while Massri was introduced as one of the original characters from episode 1. The show's core cast will still return, including Priyanka Chopra, Johanna Braddy, Jake McLaughlin and Russell Tovey.

The drama thriller may be setting a record for having the most shake-ups behind the camera this year. TV Guide notes that apart from three series regular departures, "Quantico" will have a new showrunner. From Josh Safran, the creative control of the program now lies on "Code Black" creator Michael Seitzman's hands.

Season 3 picks up this spring with a time jump. Viewers can expect to see what Alex (Priyanka Chopra) has been up to three years after she was last seen with Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) on a plane. Most scenes are currently being filmed in New York but some sequences will also be set in Italy.

Although further details about the season 3 storyline are being kept under wraps, there are speculations that Alex will be in Italy to hide from her enemies. Her life of anonymity will be cut short when Ryan convinces her to leave everything behind to rescue Shelby (Johanna Braddy), who gets kidnapped by an international arms dealer known as The Widow.

"Quantico" season 3 premieres Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.