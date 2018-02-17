'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex Returns to the U.S. to Save Shelby

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will risk her life to help a friend in need in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

According to the synopsis released for the new installment, the new storyline will open three years after President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) scandal blew up. Alex and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) left the US as fugitives. They have found solace in Italy, where they managed to stay under the radar of the Interpol. The couple's peaceful life, though, will end when Ryan discovered that their former colleague, Shelby, has been taken hostage. She was abducted by a notorious international arms dealer known as The Widow.

Ryan will persuade Alex to go back to the U.S. with him and save Shelby. Apparently, the only way to free her is through Alex. The Widow wants something that only Alex can provide. The "Rylex" couple will team up with Owen (Blair Underwood) and Harry (Russell Tovey), who has returned to the country after a long hiatus in the UK. Owen will also string along a friend, former agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin), to help with the rescue operation. It is reported that she and The Widow have a history together.

Fans of the series cannot wait for the series to return on air. Spoilers for season 3 reveal that Alex will see quite a lot of action in the new storyline. Chopra has been seen hard at work in the streets of New York City for the past weeks. A recent sighting indicates that she is shooting a scene, holding a sniper rifle. Another batch of photos reveals Alex being cozy with Alan Powell's Mike McQuigg. He is the most recent addition to the cast. Powell will play the role of an undercover agent that specializes in handling supremacist groups.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.