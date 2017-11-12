'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex Risks Safety to Seek Help from Friends

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional photo for "Quantico"

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) will brave the storm and return to the US to ask for help in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Recent updates for the new installment indicate that production is currently ongoing for the ABC series. After shooting some scenes in Italy, the cast and crew headed back to the US to film more materials.

Reports reveal that Chopra and the others were spotted filming in Long Island City, Queens. One of the scenes involves the actress on a lookout, wearing her signature outfit. She had on a white t-shirt tucked into ripped skinny jeans with a wool-lined jacket.

In the scene, Alex is holding a gun, seemingly waiting for someone to appear. In season 2, she was declared a fugitive after the death of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). Alex's sacrifice put her on the criminal watch list with her boyfriend Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), and the Interpol was also notified that they were on the run. Alex and Ryan were last seen boarding a getaway plane to leave the country. Their first stop has been teased to be Italy. Previously, Chopra shared some photos of the trip via her social media account.

Alex's return to the US is inevitable. If she wants to clear her name, she needs the help of her friends who worked with her in the Task Force. There is Owen (Blair Underwood) who knows the truth about Roarke's evil plans. He has been teased to take on the deputy director position in the CIA.

Then, there is also Shelby (Johanna Braddy), who is going to begin anew as an instructor at Quantico. To reach out to them, Alex will probably need to return to the country. The two may want to help Alex after the sacrifice that she did. Showrunner Josh Safran talked about the storyline they created for Alex.

"When we first meet her in the pilot, she's somebody who is not being truthful about her life at all. She's on this single, selfish mission to find out who her father was and to make peace with this thing she had done in her past. ... It's always been [about] Alex opening up and expanding to the point that season 2 ends with Alex having done something for the world and not for herself. It's the most selfless thing she's ever done, so that to me felt like the logical conclusion for her character, if it were to be a series finale," the EP explained.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.