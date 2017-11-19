'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex Takes Disguise to the Next Level

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional photo for "Quantico"

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) knows enough to recognize the importance of a disguise in order to stay alive in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

New details have been released about the new installment airing next year. Chopra recently dropped a huge hint to the fans when she posted an Instagram story of her chopped off hair. Apparently, Alex will be sporting a different hairstyle in season 3 as part of her disguise while on the run from the US government. In the photo, the actress' signature long tresses were all over the floor. The caption reads "Bye-bye long hair. What's the Alex Parrish look for season 3. You'll find out soon!"

The new storyline must involve a cautious Alex thinking of ways to avoid recognition. She and her boyfriend Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) have been considered fugitives following the death of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). The government has also alerted the Interpol since the pair were last seen on board a plane exiting the US. Spoilers indicate that Alex and Ryan will seek refuge abroad, where Alex's connections will hopefully help in keeping her alive. One of their stopovers is Italy.

Previously, it has been reported that the cast and crew of the ABC series travelled in Tuscany to shoot some scenes. Chopra also took time to update her fans, sharing photos of her side trips to different tourist destinations when she was not busy with filming. Alex and Ryan's overseas run will not go on forever. At some point, they will have to return to the US and face the accusations against them head on. In fact, reports reveal that Chopra and the others have started filming in the Long Island City, Queens set.

Season 3 is expected to be one huge rollercoaster for Alex. Showrunner Josh Safran has revealed that the character's huge sacrifice was a calculated move for the series, in case ABC would not renew.

"When we first meet her in the pilot, she's somebody who is not being truthful about her life at all. She's on this single, selfish mission to find out who her father was and to make peace with this thing she had done in her past...It's always been [about] Alex opening up and expanding to the point that season 2 ends with Alex having done something for the world and not for herself. It's the most selfless thing she's ever done, so that to me felt like the logical conclusion for her character, if it were to be a series finale," the EP explained.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.