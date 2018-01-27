'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex to Seduce New Character Mike McQuigg

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) is going to be more than an acquaintance to newcomer Mike McQuigg (to be played by Alan Powell) in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Recent spoilers reveal that Alex and the undercover agent will become a little too close for boyfriend Ryan's (Jake McLaughlin) comfort in the new installment. Set photos circulating in the Internet show the two characters kissing passionately on the streets of New York City. While the storyline behind the smooch remains to be a mystery, there is no doubt that Alex and Mike are out on a date. She is looking glamorous in her black gown with thigh-high slit and high heels. Her hair is a riot of curls and her lips painted a bold wine-red. Mike, on the other hand, looks sleek in his all-black outfit and cowboy hat.

Previously, it has been teased that the ABC series has tapped Powell to play the role of an undercover agent with a vast background on dealing with supremacist groups. When he is introduced in the series, he will be investigating a faction connected to a rumored bioweapon attack. With Alex and Ryan on the run from the US government, it is impossible that she is still working for the CIA, where McQuigg is expected to be part of, in season 3. She must be in a personal mission of her own, with the agent as her target. It is probable that McQuigg is her only ticket to reaching out to Owen (Blair Underwood) and the gang.

Fans of the show can only hope that Alex and Ryan will remain to be together in the new storyline. He sacrificed everything to be with her when he showed up unplanned in her getaway airplane following President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) suicide. Meanwhile, it has been reported that actor Vandit Bhatt has scored a recurring role in season 3. He is set to play Jagdeep "Deep" Patel, a member of the new elite black ops team.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.