'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex's Latest Foe is a Shrewd Undercover Agent

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional photo for "Quantico."

A new player will enter the clandestine world of Alex (Priyanka Chopra) in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Recent spoilers reveal that a dangerous new character will disturb the current equilibrium in the ABC series. Actor Alan Powell has been tapped to play the role of Mike McQuigg, a deep undercover agent with an extensive background in bioweapon cases. According to Deadline, McQuigg will be introduced while he is spying on a white supremacist militia that is deep into planning a bioweapon attack. Powell is going to be a series regular and according to showrunner Michael Seitzman, he would be a great addition to the team.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have four leading men on Quantico: Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, Russell Tovey, and now Alan Powell," Seitzman said. "Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off."

While it still remains to be seen how McQuigg will be involved in Alex's world, there is a possibility that she will soon encounter him while both she and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) are on the run. The US government has declared the pair as fugitives following the death of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). Alex and Ryan were last seen boarding a plane leaving the country. It is probable that the CIA will tap on McQuigg's underground connections to find the criminals.

Meanwhile, Chopra has been updating her fans via social media on season 3's progress. Recently, she revealed that she had her long locks cut to suit Alex's new storyline. The photos the actress posted on Instagram showed her brown hair with blonde highlights now in a long bob. This must be part of Alex's disguise to avoid capture by the authorities.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.