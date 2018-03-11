'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex's Squad Attends A Funeral In New Set Photo

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her former squad at FBI Academy will attend a friend's funeral in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Recent set photos for the new installment show the cast of the ABC series wearing black clothes and standing in a graveyard. This started speculations that a main character is set to die in the new storyline. Previously, it has been announced that Aunjanue Ellis, who played ex-assistant director Miranda Shaw, would be exiting the show. It is possible that the funeral is hers. The last time she was seen, she was hauled in prison and was charged with first degree murder of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris).

In the photo, both the new and the returning characters are present. There is Alex with Shelby (Johanna Braddy), as well as Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) and Owen (Blair Underwood). Harry (Russell Tovey), who has returned to the US, is also present, as well as Owen's friend, ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin). As spoilers reveal, the new season will kick start three years after the Roarke scandal. Alex and her boyfriend Ryan have left the country and settled in Italy, until an emergency calls them back to the US.

Ryan will receive intel that Shelby has been abducted by a notorious international arms dealer by the name of The Widow. He will urge Alex to return to the country and help a friend in need. Apparently, Shelby's captor has offered an exchange – the agent's life for something that only Alex can provide. Once in the country, "Rylex" will reunite with their old squad members, Owen and Harry. Owen will also rope in an old buddy, Jocelyn. She has history with the Widow and possibly the only person alive who knows the criminal inside out.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.