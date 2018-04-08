'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Harry's Secret Motives for Returning to the U.S. Revealed

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Harry (Russell Tovey) will reunite with his old CIA buddies for a personal reason in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

In an interview with TV Guide, new showrunner Michael Seitzman revealed why the British agent will return to the U.S.

The last time Harry was seen, Sebastian (David Lim) was pointing a gun at him. The Asian decided to let him go and the next thing viewers knew, Harry went home to the U.K. for an extended vacation to see his family. Now he is back, but not merely to catch up with old friends.

According to Seitzman, Harry is actually in the U.S. for work. He is now part of a private company. The Brit reportedly has vital information about the new threat, an arms dealer known as The Widow, that the Americans can use.

"Harry is working as a private security consultant to a wealthy South African industrialist, two brothers, who are somewhat shady," the EP revealed. "Our team pulls him in to a major problem in the first episode of the season because he has special knowledge and special access due to his clients that could help them," he added.

Apparently, the Widow wants Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) to help her find a special weapon called the Conscious Code. As spoilers reveal, she will go after Shelby (Johanna Braddy) and kidnaps her. Alex will be forced to return to the U.S. to save her friend, and it is Harry's job to assist Alex's team in stopping the arms dealer from getting what she wants. His bosses have given him exact orders on how to proceed with the operation. What remains to be seen is if Harry has other ulterior motives for joining the hunt.

Meanwhile, ABC has released the promo for season 3, and it provides a glimpse of what Alex's life has been since he left the U.S. The agent was forced to go on the run and avoid capture by the government, as she was being blamed for the death of the then President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). Her boyfriend, Ryan, went with her.

However, unfortunately for "Rylex" shippers, spoilers reveal that the pair are no longer together. In the clip, Alex is stating that it has been three years since she has embraced a new life. She is at a vineyard, happily harvesting grapes. Seitzman said that everything would be explained in the upcoming episodes.

"We start with Alex three years later, living in Italy. She's not with Ryan. We don't know where Ryan is at this point. We find Alex living with somebody else — a man named Andrea — in the small town of Montepulciano, Italy where she works in a vineyard and she comes home to him in the evening and his daughter Isabella, who's a beautiful 7-year-old girl. They live in the Italian countryside together," the showrunner said.

"Then somebody finds her. Somebody bad finds her. That sort of brings her back into the world that she had left," Seitzman went on to explain.

"Quantico" season 3 will start airing on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.