'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Major Character Set To Die Soon?

Reuters/Mike Blake "Quantico" actress, Priyanka Chopra, has posted set photos of their shoot for season three.

Actress Priyanka Chopra was just in New York for a shoot for "Quantico." She is scheduled to go to Ireland soon for the finale episodes of the show's third season.

On March 11, Michael Seitzman, writer of "Quantico," posted on Twitter, "For all you @QuanticoTV fans asking what we're up to.... we are off to Ireland for the last couple episodes of a epic Season 3!"

Meanwhile, rumors for the third season have been going around, especially with Chopra posting set photos on the internet. On Feb. 22, Chopra posted a photo on Instagram of her and her former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) squad in the FBI Academy standing in a graveyard in New York.

"So that's a #Squad !" the actress wrote in the photo's caption, mentioning the Instagram accounts of "Quantico" and the cast."#Quantico3 coming back #april26 10|9 c."

With this photo, fans are guessing that a major death will take place as the cast are dressed in black. It has been previously reported that Aunjanue Ellis, who plays ex-assistant director Miranda Shaw, would be leaving the show for the third season. This has created speculations that the death may be hers.

For the first season, "Quantico" was filmed in Montreal and Quantico, Virginia. The production moved to New York for the second season.

Joshua Safran's "Quantico" is a TV series on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) Studios. Launched on Sept. 27, 2015, the show circles around Alex Parrish (Chopra), bright FBI agent, who is later suspected to be primarily involved in the terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.

"Quantico" has received several positive reviews. Viewers and critics applauded the drama thriller series, especially for Chopra's performance. The diversity of the cast was also noticed by fans, with Chopra being the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

Chopra has won two awards for "Quantico" in the People's Choice Awards. In 2016, the 35-year old won Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. The next year, she won Favorite Dramatic TV Actress.