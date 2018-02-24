'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Old Squad Reunites For A Do-or-Die Rescue Mission

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her old team at FBI Academy will reunite for a daring rescue mission in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Based on the synopsis released for the new installment, three years have already passed since the day of President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) suicide. In that span of time, Alex and her boyfriend Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), who left the US as fugitives, have been living in Italy. Keeping a low profile is imperative in case the Interpol gets wind of their whereabouts. Both are being hunted down for the death of the former POTUS.

As Alex and Ryan get used to their new life, a worrying news will arrive from the US. Shelby (Johanna Braddy) has gone missing. A notorious international arms dealer by the name of The Widow has taken her hostage. To free the CIA agent, her captor is demanding an interesting exchange – Shelby's life for something that only Alex can provide.

Ryan will urge his lady love to return to the US with him and save their friend. When they arrive, they will meet up with some of their former colleagues at The Farm, Owen (Blair Underwood) and Harry (Russell Tovey). Harry has just returned from the UK after a long hiatus. Owen will be asking an old friend to help. Ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin) has a history with The Widow. If there is someone who knows the inner workings of the criminal's mind, it will be Turner.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Aunjanue Ellis, who played ex-assistant director Miranda Shaw, would no longer be appearing in season 3. The actress' exit is reportedly part of a larger creative overhaul under the new showrunner, Michael Seitzman. Ellis is set to take the lead role in a CBS drama called "Chiefs."

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.