'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Owen Has a New Love Interest

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

There will be more than friendship between Owen (Blair Underwood) and ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin) in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

In an interview with TV Guide, new showrunner Michael Seitzman teased what would happen to Owen in the new installment. The last time he was seen, the agent was promoted to deputy director of the CIA. According to Seitzman, Owen would no longer be with Langley.

When the series returns this April, he is working for the FBI as one of the supervisors. Owen is going to lead a black ops unit, which will be introduced in the first episode. Additionally, Owen's reasons for leaving the CIA are going to be explained in the premiere.

As for Owen's love life, the EP teased that the brief sexual tension seen between Underwood's character and Alex (Priyanka Chopra) would not be repeated. Instead, Owen would show a more than friendly interest with his old bud, Jocelyn.

In the new storyline, they will be reunited when he asks for her help in saving Shelby (Johanna Braddy) from the hands of a notorious international arms dealer by the name of The Widow. Jocelyn was once part of the FBI, but an accident left her handicapped and her career was affected.

"In fact, a chemistry developed really quickly between Owen and Jocelyn that we explore later in the season. But we sort of felt it immediately on set. They just sort of worked really well together. The actors are old friends. They've been friends for 30 years and that's part of it too. We just sparked to it early on in the writers' room and start to write to it," Seitzman said.

Meanwhile, "Rylex" fans will be surprised when they see their favorite couple separated in the season premiere. According to Seitzman, the installment will open three years after Alex and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) left the U.S. Some time have passed since the two were pronounced as fugitives following the death of then President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). The showrunner explained that Alex is in Italy, living with a man and his daughter. However, Ryan's whereabouts would not be shown until later, when he appears to inform Alex about an emergency at home.

"We start with Alex three years later, living in Italy. She's not with Ryan. We don't know where Ryan is at this point. We find Alex living with somebody else — a man named Andrea — in the small town of Montepulciano, Italy where she works in a vineyard and she comes home to him in the evening and his daughter Isabella, who's a beautiful 7-year-old girl. They live in the Italian countryside together," the EP teased.

Season 3 is also expected to reintroduce Alex's mother, Sita (Anna Khaja), who was last seen in the first installment. Khaja has confirmed her return via Twitter when she thanked Chopra and the rest of the cast and crew for a great time.

Alex and Sita do not have a great relationship. When Alex was accused of being the mastermind behind the Grand Central bombing, Sita had no trouble believing it. She even went to the press and implored her daughter to surrender.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.