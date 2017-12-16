'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Owen to Create New Black Ops Team?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promo image for ABC's 'Quantico'

A new black ops team will take center stage in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Spoilers for the new installment indicate that another rogue group will emerge to test the mettle of the US government. Viewers can remember that in the past, a faction of the CIA went rogue, with the members calling themselves AIC and holding innocent people as hostages to get what they wanted. While there is no confirmation that the black ops team in season 3 is going to be the same group, there are speculations that it could be and it is planning a huge comeback.

The detail was revealed when ABC announced the addition of actress Amber Skye Noyes in the cast. She is set to play Celine Fox, a new recruit. Noyes' is going to be a recurring role so viewers can expect to see her appear in several episodes in the upcoming season. There are claims, though, that Fox is going to be part of Owen (Blair Underwood) and the CIA's elite team. Fully aware of what happened with the AIC, the CIA will not let another rogue squad be created under its nose.

Owen and his entourage may be thinking of creating their own black ops team and use it for hush-hush operations that should be kept under wraps at all times. Perhaps, they can send the team to locate their former colleagues, Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), who have become fugitives following the death of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris).

Meanwhile, Noyes will not be the only new addition to the "Quantico" cast in season 3. There is also Marlee Matlin, who will play the role of Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent with a horrible past. She was on the top of her career when an accident changed her life forever. Then, there is Alan Powell, who is set to portray Mike McQuigg, an experienced undercover agent who specializes in fighting bio-terrorism.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.