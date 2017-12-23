'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Rogue CIA Group to Return?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promo image for ABC's 'Quantico'

The rogue intelligence faction of the CIA may rise again in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

New details for the new installment reveal that there is going to be another elite black ops team being created in the CIA. According to reports, actress Amber Skye Noyes has been tapped by the ABC series to play the role of Celine Fox, a new recruit for the group. Speculations indicate that this black ops squad may be the same rogue group from season 2 that sabotaged the G-20 event in New York. They wanted to get their hands on some hard drives that contained U.S. surveillance data.

The AIC, as dubbed by Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and the others, was the brainchild of First Lady Elaine Todd (Nadia Bowers) and Lydia Hall (Tracy Ifeacho). Their scheme would have succeeded if not for the arrival of the Citizens Liberation Front (CLF), another CIA terrorist group. They killed Todd and held so many civilians hostage. While most of AIC members were killed, including Sebastian's (David Lim) wife Carly (Paige Patterson), some of them were assumed to have joined the CLF.

Also, Lydia is still alive. She may be wanting to recreate the black ops team she created before Todd took over and destroyed everything. In February, executive producer Josh Safran made clear that Lydia was never part of the AIC. While she was the one who first started recruiting legit CIA agents to join her little group, it was the First Lady who dreamed of getting the hard drives to gain power. According to Safran, the confusion stemmed from the omission of some lines in the script.

"It's not actually. It's funny, there was this weird thing where [the network] asked for one line to be removed, but I feel like that one line would have answered [that question]. She says, 'I am not and I never have been,' but she just agrees with what they were trying to do. She understands what the AIC are talking about, but she's not a member... You know the 'Bernie [Sanders] or burn it down' people? She's not pro-Trump, she's [Bernie or bust]," the EP explained.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.