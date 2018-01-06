'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Squad to Deal with a Roarke 2.0?

Facebook / QuanticoABC Promo image for ABC's 'Quantico'

President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) may be gone, but his cronies will attempt to carry on his megalomaniac dreams in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

During the last installment's finale, Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her colleagues succeeded in stopping Roarke from putting his plans in motion. Backed by his powerful allies called the Collaborators, he wanted to tweak the constitution and introduce radical changes. Aside from increasing border security and effecting a Muslim registry, Roarke wanted to hold a Constitutional Convention. When his scheme was exposed, he committed suicide. Ex-showrunner Josh Safran spoke about the parallel between Roarke's policies and US President Trump's. According to him, the convention was planned from the beginning.

"One of our co-executive producers, Jordan Nardino, pitched it when we were breaking episode 14 [ahead of the November presidential election]. We always knew this season was going to lead toward something with the collaborators, but we didn't know exactly what until we figured that out midseason. It's not totally outside of the realm of possibility; and it was something that will never happen. The week after the writers' room ended on the season, there was an article about how a Constitutional Convention could happen under the Trump administration. It's scary," Safran explained.

In the last minutes of the finale, some of Roarke's most loyal followers were shown recruiting more people to carry out his vision. It is possible that someone from his circle will rise and continue what he started. If this happens, the CIA will have to deal with another Roarke. With Alex and most of the original characters compromised, it will be difficult to handle another power-crazy politician. Fans of the series are looking forward to season 3. Currently, the cast and crew are busy filming the new episodes. On Jan. 3, Chopra updated her fans via Instagram that she was en route to New York to continue with the production.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.