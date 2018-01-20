'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Squad to Deal with Supremacist Group

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

A supremacist militia may be on the rise to test the mettle of the new administration in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

As previously reported, a new character with a vast background on undercover works will be introduced in the new installment. When viewers meet Mike McQuigg (to be played by Alan Powell), he will be deep in the investigation of a white supremacist group connected to be a bioweapon attack. Speculations indicate that this is a huge hint to the kind of storyline that will be featured in season 3. McQuigg may be joining the CIA to handle a particularly risky assignment on a militia that will attempt to topple the government.

In a previous interview, showrunner Michael Seitzman was very enthusiastic about Powell's addition to the cast. According to him, the actor would be a huge boost to the show when he joins the other three male main characters.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have four leading men on Quantico: Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, Russell Tovey, and now Alan Powell," Seitzman said. "Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off."

Aside from the supremacist group, another threat that the government may face is the organization called the Collaborators. Last installment, they helped President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) in his attempt to hold a Constitutional Convention. The POTUS also applied radical changes in the system, including the increase of border security and the implementation of a Muslim registry. Eventually, Roarke's schemes were revealed. He committed suicide to avoid the repercussions of his actions. Before the season ended, viewers saw the remaining members of the Collaborators looking for new recruits.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.