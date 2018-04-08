'Quantico' Season 3 Trailer: Alex to Lose Her New Quiet Life and Return to Fight the Bad Guys

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promo image for 'Quantico' Season 3

Alex Parrish's (Priyanka Chopra) quiet and picturesque new life will take a sudden change, based on the trailer for "Quantico" season 3.

The first promo trailer for the upcoming episode takes viewers three years after the events of season 2.

According to reports, Alex will be living an idyllic life in a vineyard in Italy. But fans will soon find out that she is no longer with Ryan Booth (Jake McLaughlin). Instead, she is seen kissing a different man.

"For three years I've called this my home," Alex said in the promo trailer. "A new life of peaceful serenity. A tranquil sanctuary, full of beauty and love and the simplest of pleasures. A new beginning," she added.

But it seems like her old life can still catch up with her, as seen in the snippets showing her while fighting the bad guys. Could this mean that Alex will leave her peaceful life in Italy to return to her old ways?

Aside from Alex, it also appears like former CIA recruit Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) will be back in service after his deciding to leave the team when he almost died at the hands of Sebastian Chen (David Lim) at the end of season 2.

In an interview with TV Guide, new showrunner Michael Seitzman explained that fans will see Harry working for a private firm at the start of the show's upcoming episode.

"Harry is working as a private security consultant to a wealthy South African industrialist, two brothers, who are somewhat shady," Seitzman stated. "Our team pulls him in to a major problem in the first episode of the season because he has special knowledge and special access due to his clients that could help them," the showrunner went on to mention.

This means that Harry's new clients can help the team take on the new big bad for season 3. According to the report, the upcoming season's villain is a wicked arms dealer who is referred to as The Widow and who is reportedly after Alex and Ryan because the former couple can help her uncover a code for a special weapon that is known as the Conscious Code.

This could mean that Harry could be the team's key to help them stop The Widow from getting what she wants.

On the other hand, Seitzman also teased in a separate interview that Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) will also return at the FBI and will lead a black ops unit. "So he has a supervisor at the FBI. He's no longer with the CIA. He explains why in the first episode. This unit becomes very much a kind of black ops unit that the character is accustomed to just within the FBI," the showrunner also stated.

The showrunner also mentioned that fans will see a major change in the show's tone, which means that it will finally lose all the flashback scenes and it will have a new way of telling the story. The characters will also be dealt with differently.

ABC will air the premiere episode of "Quantico" season 3 on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT.